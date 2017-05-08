This pic… ❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 7, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Carrie Underwood caught the Nashville Predators game again on Sunday night (May 7), and she was armed with her camera behind the scenes. The country star captured this especially sweet moment between her husband, Preds captain Mike Fisher, and their son, Isaiah.

In the photo, Fisher appears to be leaving the locker room with his gear on, ready to take the ice. His son looks on, wearing a matching jersey as he high-fives his father.

“This pic …” Underwood writes, followed by a heart emoji.

Sunday’s game was history-making for the Nashville Predators. The team beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 and will move ahead to the Western Conference final in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Nashville Predators have gone this far in the playoffs.

Perhaps the Predators biggest fan, Underwood, has been along for the ride, sharing several videos and photos throughout the games. Following the Predators’ win last week, the country music superstar shared a video to Instagram, showing her and several friends dancing and singing along to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”

Earlier in the playoffs, Underwood surprised all of Bridgestone Arena when she performed the National Anthem at a game. Her appearance had not been previously announced. Additional country artists who have taken part in the opening performance of the National Anthem include Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan and Vince Gill.

