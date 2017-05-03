Contact Us

Carrie Underwood Goes Wild When Predators Win Against Blues [Watch]

By Annie Reuter May 3, 2017 11:07 AM

The Nashville Predators hockey team saw another 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs win Tuesday night (May 2) against the St. Louis Blues, and Carrie Underwood was on hand to support them, and then celebrate.

The singer’s husband, Mike Fisher, is the team’s captain, and Underwood attended the game at Bridgestone Arena with several friends. Following the Predators’ win, the country music superstar shared a video to Instagram, showing her and several friends dancing and singing along to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”

“Awesome win tonight in #Smashville !!! The Preds are on 🔥! Please pardon our bad celebration singing/dancing!” she writes alongside the cute video, seen above.

Underwood has of course attended several of her husband’s home games and even surprised all of Bridgestone Arena last month when she performed the National Anthem at a game. Her appearance had not been previously announced.

Fisher has been playing for the Predators since 2011 — one year after he married the country singer. He became team captain in 2016. Underwood recently shared a sweet moment between the couple’s 2-year-old son and his dad. In the photo, their son Isaiah had just received a hockey puck from Fisher, who’s on the other side of the glass.

Underwood is far from the only country artist supporting Nashville’s hockey team as they dominate the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley attended recent games, and Bryan even sang the National Anthem, as did Vince Gill on May 2.

