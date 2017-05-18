Contact Us

Carrie Underwood Can’t Help Herself When She Hears ‘The Fighter’ at Predators Game

By Annie Reuter May 18, 2017 1:44 PM

With as many hits as Carrie Underwood has, it’s surprising that she still gets excited when she’s out and hears one of her songs being played. But she does. And this time, it was an especially unique experience when she heard the organ at a Nashville Predators game playing her most recent collaboration with Keith Urban, “The Fighter.”

Underwood shared the moment with her fans in a funny video posted to Instagram, which shows her lip-syncing along to “The Fighter” with a big smile on her face. “Name That Tune: Arena Organ Edition…You know you you’ve made it when! #TheFighter @keithurban,” she captions the short video clip.

The country superstar has found herself at Bridgestone Arena a lot lately, as she continues to cheer the Nashville Predators toward winning the Stanley Cup. The singer’s husband, Mike Fisher, is captain of the team, and Underwood is frequently on hand at the games to perform the National Anthem and support on her spouse.

Additionally, the singer has been sharing adorable photos of her husband and their 2-year-old son during the hockey games. In one photo, Fisher appears to be leaving the locker room with his gear on, ready to take the ice. His son, Isaiah, looks on, wearing a matching jersey as he high-fives his father.

“This pic …” Underwood writes, followed by a heart emoji.

Predators hockey games are a Who’s Who collection of country stars these days — other big acts who shared the ice to perform the National Anthem include Urban, Lady AntebellumLuke Bryan and Vince Gill.

