Clay Walker returned to his native city of Houston to perform a noble rendition of the National Anthem before Game 5 of the 2017 World Series on Sunday (Oct. 29) at Minute Maid Park.

Sporting his Houston Astros pride in a signature orange jersey, Walker passionately sang the National Anthem with his son William by his side just before the Astros faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The country singer's humble rendition did the song justice — the crowd got a passionate performance from the man with the black cowboy hat over his heart.

Walker's National Anthem turned out to be somewhat of a good luck charm for his hometown team, as the Astros now lead the series 3-2 after pulling off a narrow 13 to 12 win over the Dodgers.

The country singer and his wife Jessica announced in April of 2017 that they are expecting their fourth child . "Jessica and I are beyond excited to be expecting a new addition to our loving family," he says. "There is no greater challenge nor achievement than being a father and I am beyond blessed and humbled to be one six times over. 2017 is certainly going to be a great year filled with our family growing and new music and I am ecstatic about both!"

The singer has a series of tour dates lined up for 2018, crossing the U.S and Canada from January through May. Following a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 1996, Walker has been an avid supporter of those fighting the disease by establishing the Band Against MS charity and Chords of Hope event that raises money to fund research to combat the disease.