Contact Us

Lady Antebellum’s National Anthem Leads Nashville Predators to Conference Finals

By Billy Dukes May 7, 2017 9:27 PM

The Nashville Predators won on Sunday (May 7), but prior to the game all anyone wanted to talk about was Lady Antebellum‘s performance of the National Anthem.

Led by Charles Kelley, the trio kept it traditional. Only their distinct harmonies separated them from previous versions. It was an a capella performance, with Hillary Scott eventually replacing Kelley as lead vocalist. As the trio inched toward the final two lines, the crowd began to show the love.

Vince Gill, Luke Bryan (see below), Little Big Town and Carrie Underwood previously sang the anthem at the games. As Nashville’s NHL team has advanced through the playoffs, the music community has begun to get more noticeably behind the home team. Dierks Bentley is another singer who supported the Preds in every way imaginable.

Subscribe to Taste of Country on

With a 3-1 win on Sunday (May 7), the Nashville Predators advance past the St. Louis Blues to the Western Conference finals. The team knocked Stanley Cup favorites the Chicago Blackhawks out in Round 1. They’ll play either the Edmonton Oilers or Anaheim Ducks in the next round.

Underwood has led country’s charge to support the home team as her husband Mike Fisher is the team captain. At Saturday night’s Luke Bryan concert in Nashville she appeared wearing the team’s colors. The Nashville Predators have not lost at home since the playoffs began.

See 12 Athletes Who’ve Gone Country

Image of

Next: Preds Win, Carrie Goes Wild

Filed Under: Category: Country Music News

Recommended For You

Around the Web

Best of Taste of Country

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to Taste of Country

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

Welcome back to Taste of Country

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://tasteofcountry.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to Taste of Country

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for Taste of Country

Register Now

Sign up for Taste of Country quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Taste of Country