The Nashville Predators won on Sunday (May 7), but prior to the game all anyone wanted to talk about was Lady Antebellum‘s performance of the National Anthem.

Led by Charles Kelley, the trio kept it traditional. Only their distinct harmonies separated them from previous versions. It was an a capella performance, with Hillary Scott eventually replacing Kelley as lead vocalist. As the trio inched toward the final two lines, the crowd began to show the love.

Vince Gill, Luke Bryan (see below), Little Big Town and Carrie Underwood previously sang the anthem at the games. As Nashville’s NHL team has advanced through the playoffs, the music community has begun to get more noticeably behind the home team. Dierks Bentley is another singer who supported the Preds in every way imaginable.

With a 3-1 win on Sunday (May 7), the Nashville Predators advance past the St. Louis Blues to the Western Conference finals. The team knocked Stanley Cup favorites the Chicago Blackhawks out in Round 1. They’ll play either the Edmonton Oilers or Anaheim Ducks in the next round.

Underwood has led country’s charge to support the home team as her husband Mike Fisher is the team captain. At Saturday night’s Luke Bryan concert in Nashville she appeared wearing the team’s colors. The Nashville Predators have not lost at home since the playoffs began.

