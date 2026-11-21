The 2026 CMA Awards were a return to form in many ways, and the ratings for the show reflected that, earning the biggest numbers for the television broadcast in years.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 60th CMA Awards drew an average of 7.62 million viewers on ABC and Disney+, marking the best ratings since 2019's CMAs broadcast drew more than 11 million viewers.

The 2026 CMA Awards aired on Wednesday night (Nov. 18) live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, finishing slightly ahead of the 7.57 million viewers the CMAs attracted in 2022, which was the second-highest year since 2019.

The 2026 CMA Awards Ratings Breakdown:

The show drew a 1.01 rating among adults aged 18-49, which equates to about 1.37 million people in that demographic.

That's the first time the CMAs have cleared a 1.0 rating since 2022.

The CMA Awards grew by 26 percent over the 2025 broadcast in total viewers, and 55 percent in adults aged 18-49.

What Were the Highlights the 2026 CMA Awards?

The 2026 CMA Awards were historic in more ways than one.

The broadcast celebrated 60 years of the CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association planned a very special show that included a musical tribute to the late Dolly Parton, an unexpected appearance from past longtime host Brad Paisley and Taylor Swift's first performance on the CMA Awards in 13 years.

On top of that, Ella Langley ended up setting a new record on Wednesday night.

Langley earned a historic six wins in categories including Music Video, Single, Song, Album, Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year, capping off one of the biggest breakthrough years that country music has ever seen.

READ MORE: Here's Why Ella Langley Won CMA Entertainer of the Year

That marks more wins in one night than any other artist in CMA Awards history.

Chris Stapleton, the Red Clay Strays, Brooks & Dunn, Stephen Wilson Jr. and more also earned major wins at the 2026 CMA Awards, which heralded a changing of the guard in Nashville while still honoring country music's long legacy.

The Best CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures - 2026 See country music's best dressed from the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet. Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Parker McCollum and Sammy Kershaw top our list. Who impresses you? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

2026 CMA Awards Performances: Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley + More The 60th annual CMA Awards brought together country music's biggest names for a night of standout performances, special collaborations and memorable moments. See who took the stage. Gallery Credit: Donny Meacham