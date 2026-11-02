Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley and Kings of Leon will headline the 2027 Sand in My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala. next spring.

The Wallen-mounted festival returns after taking the year off in 2026, and will once again deliver a mixed-genre lineup that includes stars from across country, rock, rap and EDM. The event unfurled its full lineup on Monday (Nov. 2.)

See the Lineup For the 2027 Sand in My Boots Festival

The biggest country stars performing at the festival include Langley, Gavin Adcock, Koe Wetzel, Cole Swindell, Hudson Westbrook, Vincent Mason and, of course, Wallen himself.

Rock is well-represented with Kings of Leon, Third Eye Blind, and more, while Nelly and Flo Rida are two high-billed performers representing the rap world. This year's Sand in My Boots also features a strong electronic presence, with Norwegian DJ Kygo and EDM duo Empire of the Sun.

Notably absent are legacy country acts. Sand in My Boots has always put more of a priority on younger and more exploratory artists, but in 2025, the festival featured Brooks & Dunn.

In 2027, it looks like the country acts who've been performing the longest might be Cole Swindell and Midland.

Of course, May 2027, is a long ways away, so it's too early to say for sure if this is the complete lineup. It's certainly possible that Wallen could have a few surprises or performers to add to the bill.

What Is Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots Festival?

The first iteration of Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots Festival took place in Gulf Shores, Ala., in 2025. From the start, he conceived of the event as a genre-blending experience where fans could enjoy a wide range of music.

Wallen also used the event to benefit his Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports sports and music programs for youth. In 2025, the MWF donated more than $200,000 in musical instruments to five schools in Alabama.

Sand in My Boots went on hiatus in 2026. The reason why was a little bit "inside baseball."

Read More: Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots Fest Canceled in 2026 For a Weird Reason

At the time, AL.com reported on a statement from Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, in which Craft said that event organizers submitted their application to renew a franchise agreement too late for the festival to book "the kind of acts we required them to have to be successful in 2026."

Essentially, city officials and Gulf Shores business leaders felt that the 2025 festival attracted a desirable audience of affluent, respectful fans, and if they couldn't repeat the kind of event that would draw that crowd, they didn't want to hold the festival at all.

Though that year's event was canceled, Wallen seemed pretty committed to ensuring Sand in My Boots' return — so it's not a huge surprise that the festival is coming back in 2027.

When Is Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots Festival 2027?

Sand in My Boots 2027 will take place May 21-23, 2027 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The festival will offer a range of tiered ticketing options, including a variety of amenities such as premium viewing areas, in-ground swimming pools, exclusive merch bundles, complimentary bars and dining options and more.

Passes go on sale on Friday (Nov. 6) at 10AM CT.