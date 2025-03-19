31 Country Stars You Won’t Believe Aren’t Grand Ole Opry Members

Membership into the Grand Ole Opry is hardly a given for country music's most popular and successful singers. In fact, this list of stars who aren't members is nearly as impressive as a list of stars who are.

True or false: Blake Shelton is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. What about Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts and George Strait? Are they members, and if not, why?

Two of these four artists are among the 76 members (as of March 2025) of the Grand Ole Opry, and two are not.

The Opry explains how it chooses new members and what someone needs to do to earn membership, but explanations for why an icon like Hank Williams Jr. isn't a member can only be offered by the man himself.

Keep scrolling. We asked Hank this question, and his answer is perfect!

Three to six new Grand Ole Opry members are inducted each year.

Nearly 250 singers and celebrities have been inducted since the first member (Uncle Jimmy Thompson) in 1925.

Bill Anderson is the oldest member. The 87-year-old was inducted in July 1961.

Rules and guidelines for earning Grand Ole Opry membership are subjective.

The website shares that they want a generational balance among members. That's visible in a list of new members from 2020 to 2025: Lainey Wilson, T. Graham Brown, Scotty McCreery, Jon Pardi, Sara Evans, Gảy Mule Deer, Henry Cho, Jamey Johnson and Don Schlitz are just a few.

The Opry also looks at past success and potential for future success, although "success" is not defined. One thing is certain: an artist needs to want it. Actually, they need to really want it.

Dozens of great country music singers and Grand Ole Opry performers have never been invited, but we picked the 31 most iconic stars.

It's a list that features 15 Entertainers of the Year and eight Country Music Hall of Famers.

Remember, only living artists can become members. That sounds obvious, but it means there will be no posthumous inductions.

