Ashley McBryde normally sticks around after her shows to meet fans and sign autographs, but she wasn't able to do so during a recent tour stop in Lansdowne, Pa.

McBryde's Into the Wild Tour brought her to the Lansdowne Theater on Saturday (Oct. 24), where she performed her usual set list of career hits and selections off her new Wild album.

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From the perspective of most fans watching the show, nothing was going wrong that night — until McBryde left immediately after her performance instead of staying to hang out with the crowd.

But after the fact, McBryde hopped on Instagram Stories to explain that something was going on backstage that made it unsafe for her to spend time at the venue once the show ended.

Ashley McBryde Says a 'Creepy' Issue Backstage Made It Unsafe For Her to Meet Fans

"Normally I would stay and sign, especially when the seats are that close to the stage," McBryde said in a video that looks like it might have been filmed on her tour bus.

"But tonight things got creepy. In a...backstage way," she said, pausing to search for the right words. "I don't know how to safely tell you this."

Ashley McBryde, Instagram Ashley McBryde, Instagram

The singer didn't elaborate further on exactly what happened. She did say that while the issue "was solved," it would still have a posed a risk had she stuck around longer than necessary.

"It was clear that it wasn't gonna be safe for me to stay after, and be reachable, and all of that," McBryde continued. "One bad apple spoils the whole bunch."

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She went on to say that it "breaks my heart" to have to leave a venue before meeting fans, "because it's part of why I love to play music."

"Please don't be heartbroken," she added, "I just didn't get to stay this time."

Ashley McBryde's Into The Wild Tour Dates



Ashley McBryde will continue her Into the Wild Tour through early December. The next scheduled tour stops are in Ohio in early November.

After wrapping the U.S. leg of the tour, McBryde has a string of overseas dates booked in Europe, the UK and Australia in March of 2027.