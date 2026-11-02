For a second straight year a country singer will receive Kennedy Center Honors. Barbara Mandrell is one of five to be recognized during the December ceremony.

President Donald Trump shared that he's proud to recognize this year's class, noting that each person is an amazing artist "whose lifelong work has shaped American culture and inspired generations of audiences."

George Strait received Kennedy Center Honors in 2025. Before him, Amy Grant (2022), Garth Brooks (2021) and Linda Ronstadt (2019) were the last singers with country music connections to be honored.

This year's ceremony will be held on Dec. 7.

No broadcast partner has been revealed.

Joining Mandrell for the Class of 2025 is singer Paul Anka, composer David Foster, actor Andy Garcia and writer David Mamet.

What Happened To Barbara Mandrell?

Mandrell recognized the honor on Instagram on Monday (Nov. 2), calling it one of the greatest honors of her life.

"First and foremost, I give thanks to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whose grace has guided me throughout my life and career," she says.

"I’m grateful to my family, the musicians and songwriters who have been part of this journey, and the fans who have supported me through every season. Country music has been a gift to me, and I’m humbled that the songs and performances we shared continue to mean something to people."

Mandrell was a country music pioneer who achieved great success in the late 1970s and early 1980s. She was the first woman to win back-to-back CMA Entertainer of the Year awards and her fame led to a hit TV show with her sisters.

In 1997, she filmed a final concert for cable channel TNN and that was pretty much it for her career. The retirement stuck and while she's appeared here or there to honor others or for charitable events, she's not performed a full concert.

In 2021, Taste of Country explored Mandrell's disappearance and a rumor that it was tied to a 1984 car accident that killed the other driver. The truth seems to be something unrelated.

Barbara Mandrell Best Songs

Mandrell (age 77) is credited with six No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Here is a short list of her most famous songs:

"Sleeping Single In a Double Bed"

"(If Loving You is Wrong) I Don't Want To Be Right"

"I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool"

"Years"

"One of a Kind Pair of Fools"