Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner Maxx Morando on Saturday (Nov. 21), two days before her 34th birthday.

Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated both occasions — plus a powerful moment of connection for his family — in a social media post that was brimming with fatherly pride.

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He shared snapshots of the bride and groom at the ceremony, as well as the family and loved ones in attendance.

Pictured were his other children Chris and Noah Cyrus, plus his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian. He ended his tribute with a throwback photo of Miley as a child, wearing a "Rock Star" tank and a visor that seems to have come from his merch catalog.

Read Billy Ray Cyrus' Tribute to Daughter Miley Cyrus After Her Wedding

The centerpiece photo of the tribute was a shot of Billy Ray and Miley dancing together at what might be her wedding reception. In the snapshot, she's smiling and resting her head on his shoulder.

"My little girl married the love her life!" Billy Ray wrote. "I can't describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love."

"Words can't begin to express how proud you make me every day...I'm the proudest dad alive!" he told his daughter, before adding to her new husband: "I'm so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven."

He also wished Miley a happy birthday: "I can't wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!"

Billy Ray Cyrus' Family Has Been Through Tensions and Estrangement

The unity the family enjoyed at Miley's wedding was hard-earned. The Cyrus family has worked through a difficult period, and Miley and Billy Ray were estranged for a while.

Billy Ray and his wife Tish — Miley's mom — split in 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage, and their divorce reportedly caused fractures in his relationship with Miley. She later said that she "took on some of my mom's hurt as my own" and felt she had to take sides.

Billy Ray also publicly feuded with another of his kids, Trace, and it's unclear where they stand today.

It's also unclear if Trace attended Miley's wedding. He didn't mention it on social media, and on Monday, his Instagram Stories were mostly dedicated to his at-home gym setup.

READ MORE: Hear the Song Miley Cyrus Wrote As a 'Peace Offering' to Dad Billy Ray

Miley and Billy Ray have mended their relationship over the past few years. She wrote him a song as a "peace offering," and spoke publicly about healing her relationship with her dad.

What Did Miley Cyrus Say About Her Wedding to Maxx Morando?

After the festivities concluded, Miley shared a social media recap with lots of details from the ceremony.

She posted the photos on her birthday, and said she woke that day "feeling so grateful."

"Thank you for all the wishes & to everyone who made this weekend a memory we'll cherish for a lifetime and beyond," the singer wrote.