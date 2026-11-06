Billy Ray Cyrus is giving fans a deeper look at the stories behind his latest album with the release of THE HILL (Deluxe), out now.

The expanded edition includes new collaborations with his children Miley and Noah Cyrus, a reimagined song from his Hannah Montana days, and a full-circle moment with a track he first recorded 30 years ago.

One of the most personal moments comes with “You Are My Everything,” a song Miley encouraged her dad to record years ago.

Billy Ray has now revisited it with his son Braison Cyrus — and dedicated the new version to Miley, her husband Maxx Morando, and his longtime partner Elizabeth Hurley.

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The deluxe edition also brings together several artists who helped shape the project, including DELTONA, Steve Ray Ladson and American Idol alum Bucky Covington.

What Does Miley Have to Do With Billy Ray’s New Song?

In an exclusive chat with Taste of Country, Billy Ray recalls a sweet memory behind “You Are My Everything,” dating back to a drive to the Hannah Montana set about 20 years ago.

Miley was riding with him and kept insisting he listen to the song, telling her dad it was the best one he had ever written.

I remember 20 years ago as I was driving Miley and me to the Hannah Montana set and she kept saying to me, ‘Do you hear me? ‘You Are My Everything’ is the best song you’ve ever written…Daddy…Are you listening with your ears?!’ Haha - I heard you Miley!

Billy Ray recorded the new version with Braison and dedicates it those he cares about the most.

“I recorded this with Braison, and now I dedicate this to Miley and Maxx. I also dedicate this song to my dearest Elizabeth…You Are My Everything,” he says.

What’s New on THE HILL (Deluxe)?

The expanded album features several new recordings and collaborations. Billy Ray teams up with Noah on an acoustic version of “On Our Way Along,” while “Storm Windows” finds him putting his spin on the John Prine classic with DELTONA.

The collaboration also brings a new version of “I Want My Mullet Back,” marking the song’s 20th anniversary.

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The original appeared on Hannah Montana, and Billy Ray calls the new recording a “20th anniversary special edition.”

Another standout is “Storm In The Heartland,” which Billy Ray re-recorded in the same studio where he first cut the song 30 years ago. The return to that room carries extra weight after recent devastating storms and flooding.

It's so crazy. Talk about full circle. We re-cut ‘Storm In The Heartland’ in the same studio where I originally recorded it 30 years ago. So appropriate and ironic after the devastating storms and flooding. Seeing this again leaves me with a heavy heart and reminds me of their resilience. Working together, they will rise above this… I’ve seen it before… firsthand.

The original THE HILL arrived in June and marked Billy Ray’s first album of all-new studio recordings in 14 years.

The deluxe release gives the project a new chapter, with collaborations that bring family, old memories, and fresh musical connections together.

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“I can’t wait for everyone to hear the Deluxe! This has been a lot of fun. What a year it’s been. Thankful for God’s timing,” Billy Ray adds.