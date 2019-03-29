According to Blake Shelton, "God's Country" is a state of mind. The country superstar pays homage to the country way of life in his new song, which dropped early Friday (March 29).

"God's Country" is surprisingly daring, opening with an almost dirge-like bluesy feel that gives way to a lyric celebrating good old-fashioned country values.

Shelton explores the very top of his range to deliver a defiant chorus that is a thrilling mix of rock and country.

"I saw the light in a sunrise / Sittin' back in a 40 on the muddy riverside / Gettin' baptized in holy water and shine with the dogs runnin' / Saved by the sound of the being found / Dixie whistle in the wind, that'll get you Heaven bound / The devil went down to Georgia but he didn't stick around / This is God's country," Shelton bellows in the chorus.

"God's Country" was co-written by songwriter-turned-artist Hardy and 2018 Taste of Country RISERS act Devin Dawson, along with tunesmith Jordan Schmidt. In an interview with SiriusXM DJ Storme Warren, Dawson reveals that he and Hardy used their similar backgrounds — Dawson got his start in a metal band, while Hardy grew up listening to hard rock — to influence the song's sound and feel.

"It's pretty heavy, man," Dawson shares. "But it still has the lyric that I need, to chew on. It has heart."

"No matter where you are from, or where you're standing, it is my belief that you're standing in God's Country," Shelton says in a press release. "For me, it's about being from Oklahoma — where I was born, raised and still live today."

Shelton says the song "has a strong and deep, meaningful lyric" yet remains open to interpretation.

Adds Dawson, "I won't give it away, but there's a last verse that talks about, like 'Whenever I go, don't ... I won't give it away, but it makes me emotional!"

"God's Country" is the first single from Shelton's next album. Further details about that project have not yet been revealed.

Blake Shelton's "God's Country" Lyrics

Right outside of this one church town / There's a gold dirt road to a whole lot of nothing / Got a deed to the land but it ain't my ground / This is God's country

We pray for rain and thank Him when it's fallin' / 'Cause it brings a grain and a little bit of money / We put it back in a plate, I guess that's why they call it God's country

Chorus:

I saw the light in a sunrise / Sittin' back in a 40 on the muddy riverside / Gettin' baptized in holy water and shine with the dogs runnin' / Saved by the sound of the being found / Dixie whistle in the wind, that'll get you Heaven bound / The devil went down to Georgia but he didn't stick around / This is God's country

We turn the dirt and work until the week's done / We take a break and break bread on Sunday / Then do it all again 'cause we're proud to be / From God's country

Repeat Chorus

I don't care what my headstone reads / Or what kind of pinewood box I end up in / When it's my time landing six feet deep in God's country

Repeat Chorus