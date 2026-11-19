Blake Shelton is giving fans a little look at what life is like at home with Gwen Stefani and her kids.

Shelton is a stepdad to Stefani's three sons, and he says some of his favorite moments happen when the boys get home from school. In fact, he has a routine with them that he looks forward to every single day.

Blake Shelton Opens Up About His Everyday Life With Gwen Stefani's Kids

During an interview with me on Taste of Country Nights, I asked Shelton what is the most typical stepdad thing that he does. His answer was all about football, music and spending time with the boys.

"When the kids get home from school, Apollo, our youngest, we throw the football for about 30 minutes," Shelton says.

But this isn't just a normal game of catch. Apollo likes to jump on the trampoline while Shelton throws the football to him. That gives the him a chance to try some of the big catches he's seen NFL stars make.

"He's got this thing he loves to jump on the trampoline while I throw the football to him so he can do, like, the crazy Odell Beckham catches and DeAndre Hopkins and stuff," Shelton explains.

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I asked Shelton if he enjoys the workout that comes with it and if he does any crazy catches too, and his answer was totally what you would expect from him: "Just throwing the ball wears me out."

Shelton also spends time with Stefani's son Zuma, who likes to play guitar. But Shelton says he's not the one teaching.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

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"It's not me showing him stuff. It's him showing me stuff that, you know, 'Have you heard this song? Have you heard of this artist? Listen to this song,'" Shelton says.

It's a pretty sweet look at their everyday life, and it's clear Shelton enjoys being part of it.

"It's almost every single day. I love it. I can't wait until they get home," he says.

For Shelton, it doesn't sound like he needs anything fancy to enjoy being a stepdad. A football, a trampoline and a little time listening to music with the boys seem to do the trick.

Gwen Stefani's Kids Are Growing Up With Blake Shelton Around

Shelton has become a big part of life for Stefani's three sons: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Shelton married Stefani in 2021 and has often talked about how much he enjoys being around the boys. He's built his own bond with each of them, whether it's throwing a football with Apollo or talking music with Zuma.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.