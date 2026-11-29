Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are mourning the loss of a beloved member of their family.

The couple’s dog, Hoot, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, after spending 11 years with the Paisleys. Kimberly shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional social media post, remembering the dog who quickly made himself at home and became her constant companion.

Hoot’s story began with a rescue, but he went on to give the family more than a decade of love, laughter, and memories they’ll carry with them.

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Kimberly recalled adopting Hoot 11 years ago after they found him without a collar or microchip, hungry and heartworm-positive, near the Kentucky border.

The nonprofit Adopt a Golden Nashville had rescued him from a shelter and originally named him Snow because of his appearance and the cold weather when he was found. He eventually became Hoot, joining the family alongside their other dog, Holler.

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Kimberly explained that the couple loved the name pairing so much that, after Holler died, they considered naming their next dog Annie. That way, when both dogs were called at the veterinarian, the staff would have to announce “Hootenanny,” giving them a reason to giggle.

Although Hoot loved chasing deer and squirrels, he was gentle with Annie. He also became Kimberly’s shadow, following her from room to room, sleeping beside her bed and waiting by the door whenever she left.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Shares Heartbreaking Goodbye to Hoot

“Our sweet Hoot cheated death several times over the years, but had an incredible will to live. Today, it was finally time for us to say goodbye,” Kimberly wrote.

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She continued, “Rest easy, sweet and beautiful Hoot. You’ve been a wonderful dog, and we will love you forever and ever.”

Kimberly and Brad share two sons, William and Jasper.