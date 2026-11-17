Carly Pearce is feeling excited and confident headed into the 2026 CMA Awards, but the past two iterations of the awards show have been tough for her.

In a new social media post, the singer reveals that she suffered a panic attack on the red carpet of the awards show in 2024. The next year, in 2025, she couldn't bring herself to go at all.

Carly Pearce Reveals She Had a Panic Attack at the 2024 CMA Awards

Pearce says she suffered a panic attack while walking the red carpet of the 2024 CMAs, fueled by the fear that "nobody cared about me."

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Pearce wasn't a nominee or a performer that year, though she did present at the ceremony.

"Maybe people had moved on, or maybe everything that I worked so hard for my whole life was somehow slipping away," the singer recalls thinking that night.

The next year, in 2025, she wasn't nominated again — and she couldn't bring herself to attend the ceremony at all.

"If I'm honest, I was in a pretty dark place," Pearce admits in a video posted to social media, where she also shared what's changed between 2024 and today.

Carly Pearce Explains How She Overcame Insecurity After Having a Panic Attack at the 2024 CMA Awards

Pearce admits that the "insecurity" she felt at the 2024 awards show caused her to lose "a little bit of why I loved music in the first place."

But that fire returned as she started to work on her 2026 album, Honest Woman.

"I started focusing on the music again, falling back in love with it," Pearce recounts, "...I started finding pieces of myself that I really thought I'd lost."

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"And now here I am, getting ready to go back to the same awards show that I couldn't even face a year ago," she says.

She's using her story as a way to offer fans hope that the situations they might be facing in their own lives will not last forever.

"I don’t know what your life looks like right now, but if you’re going through something really hard, the way that you feel right now is absolutely not how you’re gonna feel forever. And that gives me a lot of freaking hope for what comes next," Pearce adds.

Pearce is a presenter at the 2026 CMA Awards, and she's a nominee at this year's show. Her Riley Green collaboration, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Pearce stands to earn a trophy in that category both as an artist and as a producer.