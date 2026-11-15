Carrie Underwood has come a long way since her days as a small-town girl from Checotah, Oklahoma, but some memories from growing up are apparently impossible to forget.

One of them involves a teenage crush, a first date, and a very protective dad.

An old clip from Underwood's time on American Idol recently resurfaced on the show's social media channels, giving viewers a chance to hear her tell the story herself.

She was just 16 at the time and more than ready for her big night out. Her dad, however, had a different idea about how things should go.

What Happened on Carrie Underwood's First Date?

Underwood said her first date took place in 1999. She was so excited about the occasion that she went into the living room to watch out the window for her date's arrival.

But instead of finding a quiet place to wait, she walked in on her dad, Stephen, cleaning his shotguns.

I had my first date in 1999 when I was 16 years old. I was so excited, I walked into the living room to watch out the window for him, and my dad was cleaning his shotguns.

It's quite an image. Stephen apparently wasn't too concerned about making the young man feel welcome.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Is Thriving at Work – But Her Packed Schedule Can Be Tough on Mike Fisher

His daughter was getting ready for her first date, and he had his own way of making sure the guy knew who he was taking out.

Did Carrie Underwood's First Date Lead to a Second?

Underwood's mom, Barbara, wasn't exactly thrilled with her husband's first-date prep, either.

“My mom yelled at him for a while, and the guy never asked me out again,” Underwood remembered.

Stephen's little display apparently made enough of an impression that the young man decided not to ask for another date.

Get our free mobile app

Underwood's love life eventually took a different turn. She married former NHL player Mike Fisher in 2010, and they have two sons.