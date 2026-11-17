Cody Johnson won't be performing at the 2026 CMA Awards. The singer says he's staying home this week instead.

The 2026 CMA Awards are on Wednesday (Nov. 18) on ABC.

Johnson is one of five Entertainer of the Year nominees.

He was also set to perform during the telecast.

Johnson explained the situation in a lengthy post to social media on Tuesday. The note ends with a show of gratitude and a promise to return strong in 2027.

Why Cody Johnson Won't Attend the CMA Awards

Cody Johnson cited mental and physical exhaustion as his reasons for skipping the 2026 CMAs. It's an extension of an illness he's battled since earlier in the month.

He simply pushed himself too hard.

"I have everything to be thankful for, but sometimes I put too much pressure on myself," he writes.

Instead of attending the CMAs, Johnson will stay home with his wife and three kids. "Being grounded by my family is what I need most right now," the 39-year-old writes.

"Going 100 MPH all the time isn't healthy, and I see that now."

In addition to Entertainer of the Year, Johnson is up for Male Vocalist of the Year and two awards (Single and Music Video of the Year) for his hit song "The Fall."

It's not clear if anyone will fill in for Johnson. The 2026 CMAs will feature nearly two dozen performances, including tributes to both Brooks & Dunn and Dolly Parton. Johnson has never won CMA Entertainer of the Year but he did win the ACM Awards equivalent in 2026.

Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton are the four other nominees for Entertainer of the Year.

Cody Johnson's 10 Best Songs Prove He's a Top-Tier Entertainer Cody Johnson has a way of captivating his fans with his heartfelt delivery and powerful, rugged vocals. His ability to get a crowd fired up and also draw them in for a sentimental ballad is unmatched. Although most know him for his hits "Human" and "'Til You Can't," Johnson has been rocking the stage for quite some time. Here are the 10 songs that show CoJo at his very best. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose