It's been a big year for country music, and not all of the headlines have been good news for fans... especially fans of country groups.

Four familiar bands are closing chapters, stepping away from touring or going their separate ways. Some of these groups have been around for decades, while others were just getting started.

From a legendary band saying goodbye after 60 years to two duos choosing different paths, here are four country acts facing major changes in 2026.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Brings a 60-Year Run to a Close

Few groups have the history of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The band formed in 1966, and helped introduce generations of listeners to songs like "Mr. Bojangles" and "Fishin' In The Dark." They went on to release a whopping 25 albums.

The group also earned three Grammy Awards along the way.

Over the years, the lineup changed, which is certainly understandable, but the band continued to tour and make music. Its final run extended into 2026 as members celebrated six decades together.

Maddie & Tae Play Their Final Show Together

Maddie & Tae fans knew a goodbye was coming, but that didn't make the duo's final performance any easier.

Maddie Font and Tae Kerr played their last show together on April 25 in Texas, closing out a partnership that began before their 2015 debut album, Start Here.

Read More: Maddie & Tae Announce ‘Heartbreaking’ Decision to Split Up

"Surrounded by our family, friends, and all of you, we closed a chapter this weekend that we'll forever be grateful for," they wrote in a social media post. "Thank you to everyone who traveled to be there with us. The emotions were high in the best possible way. Fifteen years of memories together ... and now we get to cheer each other on in our new seasons of life."

Maddie & Tae Maddie & Tae

The duo announced its decision in December, explaining that the two singers were ready to focus on different priorities, like raising children and possible solo careers.

Neon Union Is Going Its Separate Ways

Neon Union's run was much shorter, but the duo made an impression during its time together.

Andrew Millsaps and Leo Brooks formed the country act in 2022. They went on to perform at major events, including CMA Fest and the ACM Awards, and earned an ACM nomination.

They were in for an interview with me on Taste of Country Nights and it truly seemed as if they had been friends for decades.

Neon Union Neon Union

However, the pair recently announced that it was splitting up in a joint social media statement.

"After a lot of thought and consideration, we've decided to go our separate ways," the statement read. "This chapter of Neon Union is closing."

For now, Millsaps and Brooks are moving forward separately, they leave the door open to continuing their friendship and songwriting relationship.

The Shires Take an Extended Break

The latest group in country music to call it quits are the British country duo, The Shires. They are stepping away after 13 years together.

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Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes announced that they would be taking an extended break from the group following a career that included six albums and performances around the world.

The decision is tied in part to family life, as it often is. Rhodes wants to spend more time with her two young daughters, and Earle said he understands and supports her decision.

In their announcement, the duo described the move as bittersweet and thanked fans for being part of their journey.

PICTURES: See the Nastiest Band Breakups in Country Music History Country music is a little more polite in public than some genres, but that doesn't mean the gloves don't come off in private. We tend to assume all of our favorite country artists are good friends with their bandmates, but when they go their separate ways, sometimes the truth turns out to be very different. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker