Emily Zeck has just released an emotional new video for her song "Ruby." Will Taste of Country readers vote it into the top of the weekly Video Countdown?

Readers like you are about to determine that!

Zeck's new song and video celebrate her daughter.

“I wrote this song when I was pregnant with my sweet baby girl. I had so many vivid dreams of her childhood and our laughter and our days together… almost like they were memories replaying in my head that hadn’t even happened yet,” Zeck says.

“She’s almost one and watching her grow into her own person is the greatest honor of my life. I hope I’m her mother in every lifetime.”

"Ruby" appears on the self-proclaimed "Coastal Cowgirl" artist's debut album, Broken In.

Zeck is up against competition from Americana duo Jesse & Noah, who've just released a fun new Christmas video:

Karen Waldrup and Wynonna Judd have been fighting neck-and-neck for weeks now. Wynonna is back at No. 1 this week, and Waldrup is again at No. 2 after a hard-fought week of voting.

Home Free are at No. 3, pushing 2026 Taste of Country RISER Spencer Hatcher down to No. 4 this week, while Alex Miller makes a strong debut at No. 5.

Wooten Hill and Lakelin Lemmings are next, while videos from Walker Hayes, the Kody Norris Show and Riley Green round out the Top 10 in a week that's brought big changes to the Countdown.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.