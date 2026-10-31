Will Lakelin Lemmings Head Up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Powerhouse country singer-songwriter Lakelin Lemmings has just released an inspiring video for her empowering new song, "I Ain't for Everybody." Will she rise to the top in Taste of Country's roundup of the week's most popular videos?

Lemmings worked with director Sam Aldridge on the new video, and the result is a dynamic clip that powerfully underscores the song's uplifting central theme.

“The beauty of this song is that it can be interpreted in so many different ways. I hope it inspires people to be whoever they want to be, regardless of what others’ opinions are,” she says.

"I Ain't For Everybody" appears on Lemmings' self-titled debut album, which dropped in July of 2026.

Kat Velasco, Caroline Jones and Kaitlin Butts also have new videos out that are looking for votes this week:

Karen Waldrup and Wynonna Judd once again fought it out this week, with Wynonna back at No. 1 and Waldrup back at No. 2.

Spencer Hatcher is at No. 3, and Wooten Hill make a strong debut at No. 4, with Home Free at No. 5.

Tori Martin debuts at No. 7 this week, Kassi Ashton is in at No. 8, and Walker Hayes debuts at No. 9 in a week that has brought more new titles to the Countdown than any we've seen in a long while.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.