Luke Combs, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson have a lot in common. They're three of the biggest names in country music, they've all spent plenty of time in Nashville and, apparently, they all go to the same dentist.

Luke Combs Shares a Dentist With Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson

Combs shared the unexpected connection during a Taste of Country Nights interview ahead of the 60th annual CMA Awards. He revealed that he recently ran into Langley at the dentist's office, and it turns out Wilson was there that same day, too.

"Does everybody go to the same dentist's office?" I asked him.

"It's kind of... Well, I don't know if everyone, but it seems like there's like one or two where most people go, you know?" Combs explained.

That led to a pretty funny realization: Three of country music's biggest stars were all getting their teeth checked out at the same place.

Photo by Benyamin Bohlouli on Unsplash modern dental office with chair and equipment

Luke Combs, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson at the Same Dentist On The Same Day?

When I asked Combs to walk me through the situation, he explained that he didn't even know Langley was there.

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"But that's the thing is, like, I didn't know she was there. Actually, this is the same. We're all three there on the same day," he said.

Yes, Luke Combs, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson were apparently all at the same dentist's office on the same day.

Monica Schipper, Getty Images Monica Schipper, Getty Images

What's Security Like at a Dentist's Office Full of Country Stars?

Naturally, I had to ask what security looks like when you have that much star power in one dentist's office.

"Pretty good," Combs joked.

It's not every day you hear about three of the biggest names in country music crossing paths while sitting in a dentist's waiting room. Nashville is a pretty small town sometimes, but this might be one of the more unexpected examples.

Luke Combs and Nicole Combs' Cutest Pics Prove They're Better Together After meeting at a music festival in 2016, Luke Combs and his wife Nicole has been inseparable. The two were engaged by 2018 and tied the knot in 2020. Fast-forward four years and the couple are now proud parents of two little boys, Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee. Despite the rapid pace of their relationship, Luke and Nicole Combs remain one of the cutest and most devoted couples in country music, and these photos prove it.