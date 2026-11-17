Luke Combs Reveals He Shares a Dentist With Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson [EXCLUSIVE]
Luke Combs, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson have a lot in common. They're three of the biggest names in country music, they've all spent plenty of time in Nashville and, apparently, they all go to the same dentist.
Luke Combs Shares a Dentist With Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson
Combs shared the unexpected connection during a Taste of Country Nights interview ahead of the 60th annual CMA Awards. He revealed that he recently ran into Langley at the dentist's office, and it turns out Wilson was there that same day, too.
"Does everybody go to the same dentist's office?" I asked him.
"It's kind of... Well, I don't know if everyone, but it seems like there's like one or two where most people go, you know?" Combs explained.
That led to a pretty funny realization: Three of country music's biggest stars were all getting their teeth checked out at the same place.
Luke Combs, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson at the Same Dentist On The Same Day?
When I asked Combs to walk me through the situation, he explained that he didn't even know Langley was there.
"But that's the thing is, like, I didn't know she was there. Actually, this is the same. We're all three there on the same day," he said.
Yes, Luke Combs, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson were apparently all at the same dentist's office on the same day.
What's Security Like at a Dentist's Office Full of Country Stars?
Naturally, I had to ask what security looks like when you have that much star power in one dentist's office.
"Pretty good," Combs joked.
It's not every day you hear about three of the biggest names in country music crossing paths while sitting in a dentist's waiting room. Nashville is a pretty small town sometimes, but this might be one of the more unexpected examples.