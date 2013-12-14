Danielle Bradbery Is the Voice of the 2014 Winter Olympics

Danielle Bradbery may not be able to complete a triple lutz or compete in freestyle moguls, but she'll be forever linked to the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. 'The Voice' Season 4 winner is "the voice" of the Games' promotional campaign that partners NBC Olympics with 'The Voice.'

The campaign features Bradbery, and is fittingly built around her newest single 'My Day.'

A one-minute promotional sport debuted last night (Dec. 11) on 'The Voice' and it captures Bradbery's gorgeous voice, the inspirational lyrics of the song, and the deep passion, excitement, and competitive spirit of the Olympic Games. It is interspersed with footage of Olympic athletes, ranging from world-class figure skaters to the ever-dominant snowboarder Shaun White.

"When I first heard the song 'My Day,' I knew I wanted to cut it immediately, because the day I won 'The Voice' was truly the most amazing day of my life. The song reminded me of all the excitement and honor I experienced on that magical evening," says Bradbery. "I am honored to be able to share the song through this special campaign honoring our Olympic heroes, who I look forward to cheering on this winter on NBC."

The promo does a fantastic job at getting viewers exhilarated for another season of exciting Olympic Games. You may even get goosebumps, remembering special moments from previous years. Promotional spots of varying length -- 30-second, 60-second and song-length versions -- will air across NBCUniversal's family of networks in the weeks leading into the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

'My Day' is featured on Bradbery's self-titled debut album, which was released on Nov. 25. Her newest venture partnering with the Winter Olympics and representing country music earns her a gold medal in our book!