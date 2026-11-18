Ahead of tonight's (Nov. 18) CMA Awards, I caught up with Darius Rucker on Taste of Country Nights and asked him who he thinks should win Entertainer of the Year.

There are five nominees for the biggest award of the night: Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Rucker didn't have an easy time picking just one, but he eventually narrowed it down to two artists.

Darius Rucker Picks Between Cody Johnson and Ella Langley for CMA Entertainer of the Year [EXCLUSIVE]

"I think Cody's gonna win this year. Either Cody or Ella," Rucker tells me on Taste of Country Nights. "I mean, Cody's been so hot, but Ella, 28 weeks at number one, all that stuff."

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Rucker thinks the race is probably down to Johnson and Langley, especially considering the incredible year Langley has had.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

"It's down to those two, but, Ella with the year she's had is probably gonna win it," he says. "But I'm still gonna go Cody."

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So Rucker is giving Johnson his vote, even though he wouldn't be surprised to see Langley win.

Read More: Cody Johnson Pulls Out of CMA Awards, Cites Exhaustion

The CMA Entertainer of the Year Race Is One of the Night's Biggest Stories

Entertainer of the Year is always one of the most anticipated awards at the CMA Awards. It's also one of the toughest categories to predict because it recognizes more than just hit songs.

Touring success, fan support and an artist's overall impact on country music all play a role. With five big names in the running this year, there's plenty of reason to watch when the winner is announced tonight.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

2026 CMA Awards

The 60th annual CMA Awards take place tonight, Wed., Nov. 18, in Nashville. The ceremony airs live on ABC from 8-11 PM ET, with streaming available on Disney+ and the show available on Hulu the following day.

2025 CMA Awards Nominations: Biggest Snubs + Surprises, Ranked It's always shocking when last year's Entertainer of the Year favorite is shut out of this year's nominations. That's mostly what happened to the No. 1 artist on our snubs and surprises list.

The 2025 CMA Awards nominations announcement were good to Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney, but those women don't make this list. Another most-nominated star does, however, and that's a very good signal for the future of country. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes