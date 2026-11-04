Dolly Parton may have one more story to share with the world, even after her death.

A new report suggests that a posthumous memoir from the country music legend could be on the way. The book reportedly sold to Grand Central Publishing, though details about its contents and when Parton wrote it have not been made public.

If the project moves forward, it would give readers another chance to hear Parton's story in her own words — something she's done throughout her life through both music and books.

Could Dolly's Posthumous Memoir Be One of Her Planned Projects?

According to Page Six, the memoir was sold by literary agency Folio to Grand Central Publishing. Sources told the outlet the deal reached $13 million, though it's not yet clear when the book was written or which parts of Parton's life it might cover.

The possibility is especially interesting given what Parton's team said after her death. Her manager, Danny Nozell, explained that the singer had spent years preparing projects that would continue reaching audiences long after she was gone.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s Dreams Are Still Coming True – Here’s What’s Still to Come After Her Death

“Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy,” Nozell said. “Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come.”

He also confirmed that several projects were already in development.

Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact. If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.

What Books Did Dolly Parton Write During Her Life?

Parton was no stranger to telling her own story. In 1994, she published her autobiography, Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, offering readers a look at her childhood, rise to fame, and the experiences that shaped her.

She also revisited her life and career in the 2023 book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, which explored the stories behind some of her best-known songs.

Her other literary projects included books about her style and performances, children's books, a cookbook written with one of her sisters and the novel Run, Rose, Run, which she co-wrote with James Patterson.