Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer remembered Dolly Parton with a powerful tribute performance at the 2026 Soul Train Awards, which was taped on Nov. 5 and aired on BET and CBS on Friday (Nov. 27.)

The pair took the stage to sing Parton's classic hit "Jolene," in a performance that was touched with several fitting, thoughtful details in tribute to the late country legend.

Watch Mickey Guyton + Brittney Spencer Sing in Tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2026 Soul Train Awards

Guyton and Spencer rocked blonde, Parton-esque hairstyles onstage, and opened their performance by tapping out the beat on their nails — which was how Parton famously wrote "9 to 5" while on set of the 9 to 5 movie.

They led the audience in a fast-paced, roof-raising version of "Jolene," with soaring vocal harmonies and acoustic guitar from Spencer.

Steel guitar player Robert Randolph, who played with Parton, accompanied the singers for their performance.

After their performance, BET shared a social media clip of Guyton, Spencer and Randolph celebrating backstage. It shows Guyton jumping up and down, yelling, "We did it!"

Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Praises Mickey Guyton + Brittney Spencer's Soul Train Awards Tribute

After the Soul Train Awards aired, Stella Parton — one of Dolly's younger sisters — was enthusiastic about their performance on social media. She said it "was awesome and I loved it," and added, "If you're gonna do a tribute may it always be a celebration!"

In the same thread, Parton expressed her gratitude for everyone involved, calling the tribute "one for the books."

"They all laid into with all that talent, beauty, sincerity and respect for my sister as the artist and human being she will always be!" Stella continued.

She also side-eyed unnamed "half a--ed tributes," without clarifying if she was speaking about specific tributes to Dolly Parton or simply memorial tributes in general.

"IMO if you're gonna do something, do it with your whole heart and both t---ies," Stella added. "These half a--ed tributes to anyone are like homework you didn't wanna do in the first place."

Why Did the 2026 Soul Train Awards Honor Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25 at 80 years old, after a cancer battle.

Read More: Remembering the Country Stars Who Died in 2026

A review of the 2026 Soul Train Awards from Billboard acknowledged that some might question why the show — which spotlights Black artists — would include a tribute to Parton.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, who hosted the show, reflected on Parton's commitment to Black fans. He noted that Parton sent part of the proceeds "right back into our community" after Whitney Houston had a hit cover of her song "I Will Always Love You."

He also cited a 2020 interview in which Parton said of the Black Lives Matter movement, "Of course Black Lives Matter. Do we think our little white a--es are the only ones that matter? No."

The 2026 Soul Train Awards celebrated fan-voted winners and special honorees, including Chaka Khan, Durand Bernarr and Elmiene. The awards show took place in Chicago.