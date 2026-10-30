Dustin Lynch has a pretty good reason for getting his only speeding ticket, and it involves a John Mayer song.

In an exclusive interview with Taste of Country Nights, I asked Lynch if he's ever gotten a speeding ticket. The country singer admitted he has, and apparently, he was so caught up in the music that he forgot to pay attention to how fast he was driving.

Dustin Lynch Reveals He Got a Speeding Ticket Because of John Mayer [EXCLUSIVE]

The incident happened when he was just 16 years old and headed to work. Mayer had released an album, and Lynch was enjoying the music a little too much behind the wheel.

℗ 2001 Sony Music Entertainment Inc. John Mayer - Room for Squares

"I was 16 headed to work and John Mayer released an album and I was ripping a John Mayer song, I forget what song, and totally forgot where I was and I was doing like, 30 something over. It was bad."

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That's quite a bit over the speed limit for a teenager on his way to work! Fortunately, Lynch says it's the only speeding ticket he's ever received.

Shall we say that Lynch, who has a lot of driving songs, like, "Ridin' Roads," "Small Town Boy," and "Getaway Car," learned his lesson from that encounter?

"It's the only speeding ticket I've had, believe it or not. Knock on wood right here," he said.

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In his older years, Lynch sounds a lot less interested in putting the pedal to the metal. In fact, he joked that a former girlfriend used to give him a hard time for driving so slowly.

"My girlfriend used to bash me. She's like, 'You drive like a grandpa,' but what's the point of speeding if it barely gets you there any sooner?"

"And I'm like, well, I mean, if I hurry and if I speed, we're going to get there a minute and a half earlier. What are we doing? There's no point in that. I'm enjoying the ride, man."

Honestly, that's not a bad way to look at it. And if you're listening to a song you love while driving, maybe save the head-bobbing and air guitar for when you're parked!

Dustin Lynch's New Album, 'Clean Slate' Is Out Today

Lynch's seventh studio album, Clean Slate, is out today (Oct. 30) and features 12 tracks exploring love, heartbreak, second chances and lessons learned along the way.

The album includes collaborations with Ashley Cooke on "How You Been" and MC4D on "Home To You."

With Clean Slate, Lynch reflects on where he's been and where he's headed next, while continuing to deliver the sound fans know him for.