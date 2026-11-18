The 2026 CMA Awards concluded with a stunner: Ella Langley has won the Entertainer of the Year trophy!

Well, it was a stunner if you hadn't been watching the rest of the show, or been paying attention this year. The win gave Langley six CMAs on Wednesday. She's going to need some help getting them all home.

"At this point, I'm sick of me," a bewildered Langley said to begin her acceptance speech.

From there, the Hope Hull, Ala., native talked about always wanting to win Song of the Year and Entertainer of the Year when she watched awards shows as a kid. With a couple of minutes to kill — and literally everyone already thanked previously — she mentioned her guitarist and more of her professional team.

"This isn't real life. I feel like this is fake up here and I'm accepting an award that is fake," Langley said.

That's when host Lainey Wilson appeared with a bedazzled broom. Langley didn't seem to understand at the moment, but the veteran EOY winner said she brought it out to the stage, "because I know you were gonna sweet girl!"

Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Wilson were the other nominees. Before the show, Combs told Taste of Country that he was betting on fellow nominee Ella Langley to take the Entertainer award home.

Read More: Luke Combs Shared His Entertainer of the Year Pick Ahead of the 2026 CMAs

"I mean, it's hard to not vote for Ella, right?" Combs said earlier this week. "I mean, it'd be kind of tough to not vote for her, I would think."

2026 was already, undeniably, the year of Ella Langley. Her first-ever CMA Entertainer of the Year trophy is just the bow tied on top.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Langley's hit song, "Choosin' Texas," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in February, and well, aside from a few one-off weeks, it's never left! That juggernaut hit alone has brought Langley a massive increase in superstardom in country music and beyond, plus several awards and — just earlier this week — her first Grammy nominations.

But "Choosin' Texas" was not the only feather in Langley's cap in 2026: Not by a long shot. Her Miranda Lambert-produced Dandelion album and accompanying tour proved that Langley isn't just a hitmaker. She's a consummate entertainer.

Apparently, CMA voters agreed. Langley wins the CMA's biggest honor in a year when she was also its most-nominated artist.

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