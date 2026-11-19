Ella Langley has had a huge year in country music, capped off with a major win as Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs on Nov. 18., but there's more to her than hit songs and sold-out shows.

She's also making a good impression on the people she works alongside.

Ella Langley Gets High Praise From Artists for What She's Like Behind the Scenes [EXCLUSIVE]

George Birge had some really nice things to say about Langley when I caught up with him on Taste of Country Nights ahead of the 2026 CMA Awards. I asked him about her, and he didn't hesitate to share why she's someone people should be pulling for.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

"Ella sends me congratulations every time I have a No. 1 or anything. She's just that kind of person. She's just, like, intentional, good person. The kind that, like, you should be rooting for Ella Langley. She's the most genuine," he says.

That's high praise from a fellow country artist, especially in a business where everyone is busy chasing the next song, show or big moment. But Birge says Langley makes time to recognize the people around her.

It's a small thing, but it says a lot. She doesn't have to send a message every time another artist has a No. 1, but she does. And Birge clearly hasn't forgotten it.

Langley has quickly become one of country music's biggest names, but comments like these offer a different look at the person behind the music.

Her fellow artists are paying attention, and it's clear she's making an impression for reasons that have nothing to do with the charts.

In sports, this is called "being good in the clubhouse," when you are a positive motivator to your co-workers behind-the-scenes.

Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images

Ella Langley Wins Big at the 2026 CMA Awards

Entertainer of the Year Female Vocalist of the Year Album of the Year – Dandelion Single of the Year – "Choosin' Texas" Song of the Year – "Choosin' Texas" Music Video of the Year – "Choosin' Texas"

15 Photos That Show Ella Langley Through the Years Ella Langley has changed so much over the years — and it's not just the bangs! Keep scrolling to see all the singer's different eras. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose