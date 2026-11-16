Ella Langley got so much good news on Grammy nominations morning (Monday, Nov. 16) that at one point, she had to ask a friend to check her pulse.

Ella Langley scored seven nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, both in genre-specific and all-field categories.

She's nominated in all of the "Big Four" all-genre categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Langley's hit "Choosin' Texas" and her Dandelion album are both heavily nominated.

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Ella Langley's seven nominations mark the first time she's ever been nominated at the Grammys.

Watch Ella Langley React to Her Seven Grammy Nominations

Langley shared video of the Grammys nominations watch party she had at home with her friends. It didn't take too long for their nervousness to transform into excitement.

The whole room screamed every time her name was announced as a nominee in a new category. Langley celebrated by throwing up "touchdown arms," aka a referee's signal to indicate that a touchdown has been scored in a football game.

At one point, after Dandelion earned a spot in the Album of the Year contenders, Langley slumped over and jokingly passed out.

In addition to the people in the room, Langley also had a friend on FaceTime. That friend appeared to be JoyBeth Taylor, a co-writer on "Choosin' Texas." Taylor scored her first Grammy nomination for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical on Monday morning.

"Nominated Songwriter of the Year would have two writes today," Langley joked to Taylor at one point.

How Did Ella Langley Make History When the 2027 Grammy Nominations Came Out?

Ella Langley's seven nominations at the Grammys put her in rare company.

She's the first country artist to receive nominations in all four all-genre categories at a single awards show since Bobbie Gentry did so in 1968, per Holler.

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1968 marked a breakout year for Gentry, and she achieved nominations in those four categories with help from her hit "Ode to Billie Joe," which was a massive crossover hit. Gentry wound up winning one of those four, Best New Artist, along with two other genre or vocal performance-specific awards.

Just shy of 60 years later, Langley has become the first country act to accomplish the same feat on the nominees list.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 27 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The show will air live on ABC, Hulu and Disney+. A host has not yet been announced for this year's ceremony.