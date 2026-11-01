Ella Langley got into the Halloween spirit during her Saturday night (Oct. 31) show in St. Paul, Minn. She and her whole band even dressed up as Toy Story characters!

Read More: Ella Langley + Her Band Dressed Up As 'Toy Story' Characters For Her Halloween Show

But the singer drew the line at candy being thrown onstage.

It wasn't clear exactly who was throwing candy, but Langley gently cracked down on the good-spirited gesture by pointing out that it was a safety hazard on the stage.

Watch Ella Langley's Response to Halloween Candy Being Thrown Onstage

"Where does all this candy keep coming from? What the hell?" the singer said at one point, according to a fan-filmed TikTok video.

Langley — who was dressed as Jessie from Toy Story, complete with cow print and wide-brimmed red hat — bent down to the floor and tossed the piece of candy offstage toward the front of the crowd.

"I know it's Halloween, but I ain't trying to trip and die. Damn!" she added, in a pronounced Alabama accent.

As most fans already know, a lot of country artists have previously dealt with items getting thrown at them onstage, and they're not always as innocuous. Back in March, Riley Green sustained an injury to his neck and ear after someone threw a cell phone at him in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More: Riley Green Injured After Being Hit in the Face With a Phone

Kelsea Ballerini, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen are a few more country artists who've been hit with projectiles while performing onstage.

What Else Happened at Ella Langley's Halloween Show in St. Paul, Minn.?

Langley's band mates dressed as Woody, Buzz Lightyear and more as they performed alongside her for the Halloween night show. Langley's opener Kameron Marlowe dressed as Mario from Super Mario Bros., and came out to sing with her during the concert.

Also in costume for the big night were Langley's parents, who came onstage at one point to do a shot, according to fan-filmed video.

The evening was special for another reason, too: It marked the final night of Langley's 2026 Dandelion Tour, and is the last show of the year on her calendar.

Don't expect her schedule to stay so clear for long, though. Earlier this month, the singer confirmed that she's expecting to tour again in 2027, saying, ""Am I going on tour next year? Have I gone on tour every year? Of course! Who would I be? Who would I be if I didn’t go to sleep at terrible hours and go to sleep in a different state every night?"