Ella Langley's "Speaking Terms" sounds like the kind of song you'd write after a relationship has gone quiet.

There's distance, unanswered questions, and the uneasy feeling that something once familiar might not be there anymore.

But the silence she's singing about reaches somewhere deeper than a heartbreak between two people.

It's the kind of distance that can grow between a person and their faith, especially when the certainty you carried as a child doesn't come so easily anymore.

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And sometimes, the hardest part of believing isn't losing faith altogether. It's wondering whether the conversation is still happening when you can't hear the other side.

What Does Ella Langley's 'Speaking Terms' Mean?

"Speaking Terms" captures the complicated place between wanting to believe and struggling to feel connected. Langley reflects on the faith that once came naturally, when prayer was simple, and God felt close, and the uncertainty that can settle in as life gets heavier.

There's something especially human about the way the song approaches prayer. It's not a polished confession from someone who has everything figured out: It's an honest admission that sometimes we reach for God most urgently when we're hurting, carrying our doubts and hoping we're not asking for too much.

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The title gives that feeling its own kind of ache. Being on speaking terms usually means a relationship has survived a falling-out, even if things aren't quite right.

Here, Langley turns that phrase into a quiet hope: that the distance isn't permanent, that silence doesn't necessarily mean abandonment, and that a connection can still be there even when it feels harder to reach.

"Speaking Terms" doesn't pretend faith is always easy or that every prayer comes with an answer we can recognize.

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It leaves room for the uncertainty, and for the simple hope that even after a long stretch of silence, the door hasn't closed.

Ella Langley 'Speaking Terms' Lyrics :

I used to kneel beside my bed at night when I was small

It was easy as breathing, believing wasn't hard at all

I knew that You were there close as my next prayer

The world'll break you down, break your heart, and shake your faith

But now you feel so far away, I don't know who's to blame

I don't talk to You as much, maybe that's part of growing up

I carry on this one-way conversation

I'm listening but You don't say a word

If Your answer's in the silence, I'll be patient

But it's hard to know my prayers are being heard

I'm waiting on a whisper, just something to confirm that

You and me are still on speaking terms

I mostly come around now when things aren't working out

I show up with my questions, my stumbles, and my doubts

Always thinking of myself, and always asking You for help

So I carry on this one-way conversation

I'm listening but You don't say a word

If Your answer's in the silence, I'll be patient

But it's hard to know my prayers are being heard

I'm waiting on a whisper, just something to confirm that

You and me are still on speaking terms

Even though I know You're more than I deserve

I want to get back to how we were

So I carry on this one-way conversation

I'm listening but You don't say a word

If Your answer's in the silence, I'll be patient

But it's hard to know my prayers are being heard

Yet I'm waiting on a whisper, just something to confirm that

You and me are still on speaking terms

Yeah, that you and me are still on speaking terms