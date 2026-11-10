The 1990s were a defining decade for women in country music.

Female artists weren't just scoring hit after hit — they were helping push the genre into the mainstream, bringing powerful voices, unforgettable storytelling, and a fresh sense of style to country radio.

There were plenty of women who helped shape the sound of '90s country, and narrowing that group down to five is no easy task.

This isn't a definitive list of every woman who made the decade special, but these five singers each left a lasting mark on the genre.

Read More: Remember When Country Music Ruled the ’90s? These 5 Guys Were a Big Reason Why

From Shania Twain's record-breaking crossover success to Reba McEntire's commanding presence, these artists helped make the '90s an unforgettable era for women in country music.

5 Female Country Singers Who Helped Define the 1990s

Shania Twain

Shania Twain changed the game in the 1990s by bringing country music to an enormous pop audience without losing the storytelling at its heart.

Her 1997 album Come On Over became the best-selling country album of all time, fueled by crossover hits like "Any Man of Mine" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" Twain helped open the door for a new kind of country superstar, with a sound and style that reached far beyond Nashville.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire was already a major country star when the decade began, but the '90s cemented her status as one of the genre's most influential women.

Songs like "Fancy" and "Does He Love You" showcased her ability to deliver dramatic, emotionally rich stories, while her unmistakable voice and larger-than-life stage presence made her a defining figure in country music.

Faith Hill

Faith Hill brought a fresh energy to country radio in the 1990s, first breaking through with hits like "Wild One" before becoming one of the decade's biggest crossover stars.

"This Kiss" helped launch her into pop territory, while "Breathe" became one of the signature hits of her career. Hill showed just how far country music could reach.

Martina McBride

Martina McBride became known for a powerhouse voice capable of turning an emotional ballad into a showstopper.

Her hits "Independence Day" and "Wild Angels" highlighted both her vocal range and her willingness to tackle weighty subjects. She brought a distinctive mix of strength and vulnerability to country music throughout the decade.

Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood made an immediate impression in 1991 when her debut single, "She's in Love With the Boy," reached No. 1 on the country chart.

She followed it with a run of memorable hits, including "Walkaway Joe" and "The Song Remembers When." With her soulful delivery and gift for bringing a story to life, Yearwood quickly became one of the defining female voices of '90s country.