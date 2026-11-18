The new trailer for Frisco King is here. Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King spin-off stars Samuel L. Jackson and a cast of kids, and it may be his most entertaining project to date.

Of course, the actors aren't kids. Jackson's Lee Washington hires local high school and college-aged men and women to help him do his dirty work. The action seems to take advantage of an American sector that everyone enjoys seeing ruffled.

Frisco King begins with two episodes on Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

New episodes will drop on Fridays after that.

Taylor Sheridan wrote all eight episodes of Season 1 of Frisco King.

Frisco King Official Trailer [Watch]

Tulsa King fans know that Lee Washington is a former mafia hitman who becomes enamored with what Dwight Manfredi built in Tulsa. So he decides to start his own empire.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+

A key line of dialog from the trailer comes at 1:05, when Washington tells an associate, "There's three kinds of people in this world: givers, takers and take-awayers."

READ MORE: See All of Taylor Sheridan's TV Shows, Ranked

He explains that he's a take-awayer, because he takes from the takers. There appears to be a certain Robin Hood quality to this character, although other scenes show some amount of selfishness.

His target for this series is suburbia. Anyone who has rolled eyes at neighborhoods where every home looks the same will appreciate the action. If H-O-A spells a curse word in your house, this show's for you. Cut to about :38 to see an example.

Why Did Frisco King Move From New Orleans?

The first 30 seconds of the trailer for Frisco King explains why Washington moves from New Orleans to Frisco, Texas. An attorney played by Dawn Olivieri (Yellowstone, Lioness) tells him to leave the city after his arrest.

Sylvester Stallone's Manfredi then makes a cameo, telling Washington to "find a place where there's basically no crime." His logic is no one will be looking for him in the suburbs.

That's how and why the action moves to northeast Texas. Frisco — home to the Dallas Cowboys training facility and Dude Perfect — is family friendly. It's a perfect, unsuspecting quiet community.

Here's the show's official description:

Frisco King follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler’s playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.

Frisco King Cast - Confirmed!

Here are known cast members for Frisco King:

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a former hitman for the New York mafia who defies an order to kill Dwight Manfredi and — inspired by what happening in Tulsa — chooses to move south to build his own empire.

Asa Germann as Teddy, a sharp, savvy, entrepreneurial college dropout who gets Lee’s attention.

Kai Caster as Keith, a polite valet at the local Sandman Hotel. Caster previously played Rowdy during flashback scenes of Yellowstone.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Lilah Pate as London, a local cheerleading goddess recruited by Lee, who’s not afraid to use her good looks to get what she wants.

Savanna Gann as Avery, a fellow cheerleader and friend of London’s who’s also recruited to join Lee’s crew.

Tom Pecinka as Ryland, a businessman and party animal.

Arturo Del Puerto as Hector, an ambitious landscaper who works in a rich neighborhood in Frisco.

Courtesy of Paramount+ Frisco King preview image with Samuel L Jackson

Taylor Sheridan's TV Shows, Ranked Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most in-demand writers and directors in the world! Read on to see his best and worst television projects, ranked. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker