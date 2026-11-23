Garth Brooks just revealed another 2027 city for his Blame It All On My Roots Tour. In his announcement, he said he'll make the case that this is one of his all-time Top 5 cities to play.

Read More: Everything We Know About Garth Brooks' 2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour

In a video shared to social media, he revealed two shows in Lexington, Ky.

"[I] haven't played there in what seems like forever, and every time we play there...anybody that'll listen, I'll tell them, it's [one of the] Top 5 places in the world to play," Brooks said. "Cannot wait."

Brooks is steadily filling out a batch of U.S. tour dates for early 2027. He's also got a string of overseas dates booked for May and June.

How to Get Tickets to Garth Brooks' Shows in Lexington

Garth Brooks will perform in Lexington, Ky., on Feb. 12 and 13. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Dec. 4 at 10AM ET.

Just those two shows have been announced so far. Historically, though, Brooks has added more concerts to the cities on his Blame It All On My Roots Tour after the onsale date — so if you can't make an evening show, there's a pretty good chance a matinee will pop up.

Courtesy of Garth Brooks Courtesy of Garth Brooks

What Is the Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Brooks' current tour is a callback to the World Tour he launched in 1996. It includes the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that was a staple of his stage set for those shows.

Read More: Garth Brooks' New Tour Brings Back the Drum Pod

The singer launched his tour in August. Over the past weeks, it has become clear that Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour is continuing into 2027.

Garth Brooks' Upcoming Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Dec. 3 — Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 6 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)

Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Feb. 5 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 6 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 12 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 13 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Garth Brooks Garth Brooks is the most successful country entertainer of all time, and his long career is full of lore and incredible stories. But there's a few fun facts about the star that even his most dedicated fans might not know. Read on to test your Garth Brooks trivia knowledge! Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak