Garth Brooks Announces First Blame It All On My Roots Tour Stop of 2027
Garth Brooks is headed south to begin his 2027 touring year. The country superstar just announced his first stop of the new year.
In a video shared to social media, Brooks revealed he'd open 2027 in Little Rock, Ark., at the Simmons Bank Arena.
"It feels GOOD to be coming BACK!!!" he writes in the caption.
This gives Brooks about two months off between his final shows of 2026 (Dec. 11-12 in Minneapolis) and his first shows of 2027. A full list of upcoming dates appears below. In addition to his U.S. shows, he's announced 10 concerts in Ireland for May and June.
How To Get Garth Brooks Tickets In Arkansas
Tickets for the February dates in Arkansas will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Nov. 20 at 10AM CT. The price for all tickets will be $154.50 plus local sales tax.
What Is the Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour?
Garth Brooks kicked off his Blame It All On My Roots Tour in August. The trek is a callback to the World Tour he launched in 1996.
Read More: Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour Brings Back the Drum Pod
It includes the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that encloses his drummer during the shows. The Drum Pod was a visual staple of his late-'90s tour.
Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:
Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)
Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 6 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)
Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Feb. 5 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Feb. 6 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Past Dates:
Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee) Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows) Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee) Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee) Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED) Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
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