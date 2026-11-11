Garth Brooks is headed south to begin his 2027 touring year. The country superstar just announced his first stop of the new year.

In a video shared to social media, Brooks revealed he'd open 2027 in Little Rock, Ark., at the Simmons Bank Arena.

"It feels GOOD to be coming BACK!!!" he writes in the caption.

This gives Brooks about two months off between his final shows of 2026 (Dec. 11-12 in Minneapolis) and his first shows of 2027. A full list of upcoming dates appears below. In addition to his U.S. shows, he's announced 10 concerts in Ireland for May and June.

How To Get Garth Brooks Tickets In Arkansas

Tickets for the February dates in Arkansas will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Nov. 20 at 10AM CT. The price for all tickets will be $154.50 plus local sales tax.

Courtesy of Garth Brooks Courtesy of Garth Brooks

What Is the Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Garth Brooks kicked off his Blame It All On My Roots Tour in August. The trek is a callback to the World Tour he launched in 1996.

Read More: Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour Brings Back the Drum Pod

It includes the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that encloses his drummer during the shows. The Drum Pod was a visual staple of his late-'90s tour.

Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)

Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 6 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)

Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Feb. 5 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 6 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Past Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED)

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Garth Brooks Garth Brooks is the most successful country entertainer of all time, and his long career is full of lore and incredible stories. But there's a few fun facts about the star that even his most dedicated fans might not know. Read on to test your Garth Brooks trivia knowledge! Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak