Garth Brooks Announces First Blame It All On My Roots Tour Stop of 2027

Garth Brooks Announces First Blame It All On My Roots Tour Stop of 2027

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Garth Brooks is headed south to begin his 2027 touring year. The country superstar just announced his first stop of the new year.

In a video shared to social media, Brooks revealed he'd open 2027 in Little Rock, Ark., at the Simmons Bank Arena.

"It feels GOOD to be coming BACK!!!" he writes in the caption.

This gives Brooks about two months off between his final shows of 2026 (Dec. 11-12 in Minneapolis) and his first shows of 2027. A full list of upcoming dates appears below. In addition to his U.S. shows, he's announced 10 concerts in Ireland for May and June.

How To Get Garth Brooks Tickets In Arkansas

Tickets for the February dates in Arkansas will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Nov. 20 at 10AM CT. The price for all tickets will be $154.50 plus local sales tax.

Courtesy of Garth Brooks
Courtesy of Garth Brooks

What Is the Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Garth Brooks kicked off his Blame It All On My Roots Tour in August. The trek is a callback to the World Tour he launched in 1996.

Read More: Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour Brings Back the Drum Pod

It includes the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that encloses his drummer during the shows. The Drum Pod was a visual staple of his late-'90s tour.

Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)
Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 6 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)
Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Feb. 5 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Feb. 6 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Past Dates: 
Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)
Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)
Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena
Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena
Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena
Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)
Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)
Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED) 
Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the most successful country entertainer of all time, and his long career is full of lore and incredible stories. But there's a few fun facts about the star that even his most dedicated fans might not know. Read on to test your Garth Brooks trivia knowledge!

Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

20 Songs Garth Brooks Has Played Live the Most Times

Garth Brooks has been filling the biggest arenas in the U.S. and the world since he launched his country career in 1989. There are 20 songs that have emerged as fan favorites, and Brooks has played some of them hundreds of times over the years.

Data reflected runs through March 2024

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Filed Under: Garth Brooks
Categories: Country Music News, Live Country Music

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