Greylan James missed the 2026 CMA Awards for a scary reason: He was involved in a major accident on the way to the show.

Other than "a few cuts, bumps and bruises and some burns," everyone involved in the car crash is okay, James said in a video he posted to social media.

READ MORE: Stars Who Skipped the 2026 CMA Awards

Greylan James Reveals He Was In a Car Accident on the Way to the 2026 CMA Awards

James shared some photos of the wreck, and also gave fans a video update on the incident.

"I was on my way to the CMAs to walk the red carpet and do the awards show, but unfortunately was in a car accident," the singer said. "It was pretty bad, but luckily, thank God, everybody's okay."

"The other driver's all right. My photographer was with me, he's okay," James continued. "...Thank God for the EMT and the police that were on the scene, literally, like that."

Unfortunately, his car wasn't so lucky.

"RIP my Bronco. I'm gonna miss her," James added.

While he was sad to miss the show, he sent out a message of support for all the artists involved in the 2026 CMA Awards, saying, "God bless country music. Good luck to everybody tonight."

Who Is Greylan James?

The up-and-coming East Tennessean is a singer-songwriter who's penned songs for Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker and more. He's one of the writers behind Jordan Davis' smash hit "Next Thing You Know."

As a solo artist, Greylan James has released songs including "Wait Til You Have Kids" and "Water at a Wedding."

He is a Taste of Country RISER in 2026.