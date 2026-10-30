Hardy and Blake Shelton have turned into a pretty solid music-making duo over the past few years. Their latest joint endeavor, the Hardy-led song "Hell," proves exactly why.

"Hell" is one of a four-pack of songs that Hardy surprise-dropped on Friday (Oct. 30).

That project, called Sides, also features solo tracks "By God," "King of the Hill" and "Tommy Made the News," the latter of which is a haunting song about a school shooting.

Hardy co-wrote all four tracks.

"Hell" is a celebration of blue-collar country life, and in terms of theme, it's not all that different from a hit Hardy previously wrote for Blake Shelton, "God's Country."

But that's exactly the point: Shelton and Hardy intersect over specific, authentic and celebratory songs about life out in the country. That's clear on "God's Country," as well as other songs that Hardy has written for Shelton, including "Come Back As a Country Boy," "Hell Right" and "Let Him in Anyway."

When they combine their voices on the same track, the effect is even more compelling.

What Songs Have Blake Shelton and Hardy Collaborated On Before?

Aside from the several songs that Hardy wrote for Shelton, they've worked together on the Shelton-led "Fire Up the Night," which featured Hardy's vocals.

READ MORE: How Blake Shelton Helped John Anderson Bounce Back From Hard Times

They also collaborated on a cover of Joe Diffie's "Third Rock From the Sun," a song that also featured Brooks & Dunn and featured on the Diffie-themed installment of Hardy's Hixtape series.

Hardy feat. Blake Shelton, "Hell" Lyrics:

I punched a clock, I flipped the middle / Turned up a '90s country hammer with a fiddle / I went to pick me up a sixer at the Citgo / Aw, but sittin' right beside it was a 12 / Hell...

I rolled 'em down, I threw a dip in / I was a freakin' bat out of it on a mission / I hit the gravel spinnin' / Hittin' every piston / Up in this truck you'd have to kill me to sell / Hell...

Chorus:

Good Lord, what a good life / Out here with the mosquitos / Laid back on the hood like Steve McQueen meets Bo Duke and Bocephus / Whatcha know 'bout Hankin' till the break of dawn? / Whatcha know 'bout smack dab in the middle? / Of nowhere, hey y'all whatcha waitin' on / Bring your hillbilly tailbone, let's raise a little / Hell

Aw, hell

Come Sunday morning, we're gonna pay it / We'll still be back there in the back row sayin' Amen / Heaven knows we backslide sometimes but the truth is / Just 'cause we gave last night don't mean we're going to it, hell

Repeat Chorus

Aw, hell

Hey, what's wrong, Blake?

Damn, man, I think hell gave it to me last night

Does your head hurt?

Yeah, when I start feelin' better your damn head's gonna hurt too, man

Ha, ha, ha

Repeat Chorus

Aw hell / might as well