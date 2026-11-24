Hayden Panettiere didn't die broke. The Nashville actress leaves behind a multi-million dollar estate to be figured out by an administrator.

Hayden Panettiere died at age 36 on Aug. 16, 2026.

A medical examiner would later determine the cause to be toxic effects of fentanyl in combination with other prescription drugs.

In addition to Nashville on ABC, she starred in NBC's Heroes and the Scream franchise.

In September, Panettiere's ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko filed a petition to act as representative for 11-year-old Kaya, the daughter the couple shared.

Kaya is described as the sole heir to the estate. New documents uncovered by TMZ show what that means.

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere's Estate Value Revealed:

New documents filed by Klitschko offer details of the estate. Before she died, Panettiere had personal property worth $5.2 million and real property valued at $1 million. The total, according the the celebrity news website, is $6,232,119.

A tax advisor named Melissa Moskal Bencivenga could be the one to sort it all out. That's who Klitschko petitioned to have named as the estate administrator. It may not be an easy process as Panettiere died without a will.

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How Did Hayden Panettiere Die?

Hayden Panettiere died on Aug. 16, days before her 37th birthday.

She was in South Carolina with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach at the time of her death.

First responders arrived at the residence after receiving a call about an unresponsive person in cardiac arrest.

The Hickerson brothers administered CPR and Narcan after finding her unconscious.

Despite those efforts and advanced resuscitation measures provided by first responders, Panettiere could not be revived, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed, and toxicology results from the Greenville County Coroner's Office ultimately revealed her cause of death.

Klitschko had full custody of Kaya since 2018, when Panettiere ceded custody. She battled addiction throughout much of the last years of her life.