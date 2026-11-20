You can still watch the 2026 CMA Awards. The full show — including five of Ella Langley's wins, a stirring Dolly Parton tribute and a controversial Brooks & Dunn medley — is available for streaming.

Related: 12 Things the CMA Awards Wouldn't Show You On TV

TV ratings and viewership totals for the 2026 CMA Awards have not yet been released. The three-hour-long broadcast upheld a promise to recognize country stars from the last 60 years.

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How To Stream the 2026 CMA Awards

The 2026 CMA Awards are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

If the past predicts the future, the show will only be available for a limited time. This year's CMAs is the only show that pops up on Disney+, although last summer's CMA Fest highlight show is still available.

In addition to being able to stream the full show, fans can find full performances at the CMA YouTube page. Fourteen performances are currently available, including moments featuring Langley, Miranda Lambert, the Red Clay Strays, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Zach Top.

As with the full stream, those are likely to expire at some point.

Ahead of the 60th Annual CMA Awards, the show promised to pay tribute to country legends and contemporary artists.

Performers, hosts and guests found creative ways to do just that, starting with a Parton tribute. Wilson and Paisley's monologue also honored legendary songs and 80s/90s hitmakers such as Clint Black were recognized.

Not everyone got time on stage — mention of Raul Malo and Richard Sterban's deaths were missing — but given the time constraints, the love was spread across generations. Even performers like Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top pitched in with exciting covers of songs by Hank Williams Jr. and John Anderson.

2026 CMA Awards Performances: Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley + More The 60th annual CMA Awards brought together country music's biggest names for a night of standout performances, special collaborations and memorable moments. See who took the stage. Gallery Credit: Donny Meacham