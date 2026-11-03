Hunger Games fans will get their first taste of the new film Sunrise on the Reaping when the movie's soundtrack arrives next week and country fans will love the project's roster.

Several Country Artists are Featured on the Sunrise on the Reaping Soundtrack

Before the prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters, on Nov. 20, the film's companion album will be released one week prior, on Nov. 13. While the collection features many talented artists and even a few of the actors themselves, it's the country singers that have us most excited.

Ella Langley, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Kacey Musgraves are joined by Carter Faith, Tyler Childers and Noah Kahan on the 29-track list produced by MCA Records. Here is a breakdown of the songs they have created for the film.

"First in Line" by Stephen Wilson Jr.

"Here Then We're Gone" by Ella Langley

"Ruthless" by Kacey Musgraves

"Can't Let You Go" by Carter Faith

"Old Money" by Tyler Childers

"Draw You Out" by Noah Kahan

In addition to the country influence, the album features songs from Noah Cyrus, The Smashing Pumpkins, Stevie Nicks, Depeche Mode and The Cure. A handful of the cast members have also contributed to the project including Jennifer Lawrence, McKenna Grace and Whitney Peak, who has several songs in the film.

What Is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping About?

While the original trilogy begins with the 74th anniversary of the Hunger Games, this one is set around the 50th anniversary. The story follows Haymitch Abernathy who finds himself in the middle of the Second Quarter Quell battling for his life against 47 other tributes — four from each District.

In addition to his fellow District 12 tributes, we meet other tributes including Beetee, Wiress and Mags whom you may remember from Catching Fire. Haymitch, much like Katniss Everdeen, is determined to undermine the Capitol and while his efforts may be successful in the arena, it could cost him his most prized possession back home.

Sunrise on the Reaping premieres Nov. 20 in theaters nationwide.