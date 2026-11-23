Joel and Luke Smallbone took a break and returned with a Revolutionary War musical that's perfect for the holidays.

"This is For King Country 2.0," Joel Smallbone says. "I don't even know what that means, but it sounds good."

He and Luke burst into laughter at that point. Drummer Boy released to theaters earlier this month. Here's the official description:

As America’s fight for independence begins, a young drummer boy, an enslaved woman, and a divided family search for freedom. Through battle and loss, music carries hope in a deeply human story of faith and forgiveness.

The duo's summarization is less proper. "It's kind of Hamilton meets Greatest Showman meets the Patriot meets Pride and Prejudice, like all rammed into one," Joel tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul.

Luke Smallbone has a few words of dialogue in the movie, but Joel and his brother Ben were in charge of Drummer Boy. Together, For King & Country wrote for the soundtrack and helped steady production, which actually took place in Ireland at the same location Braveheart filmed.

Stylistically, the two men bring different energy to a shoot that also included Charles Esten, Melora Hardin (Jan from the Office) and India Brown.

"My modus operandi, Evan, is everything matters every day, all the time, forever," Joel says. "And Luke will just pick — Luke's like, no, that doesn't — here's the three things that really matter."

Look for a 13-song soundtrack that accompanies the Drummer Boy movie. It was also inspired by For King & Country's one-of-a-kind version of the song. Fans know they always bring a creative and reverent approach to every new project.

After a year away from the business, the breadth of those projects are expanding.

"I think it feels a little bit like a grand adventure, right?" Luke Smallbone says. "I think that, you know, the, the blessing and the curse of having done this for a while is you are starting to scratch the itch of, I want to do new things ... that I haven't really done — And part of it is, we've never had a musical before."

The full Taste of Country Nights, On Demand conversation — available above or wherever you find podcasts — also includes Luke and Joel Smallbone's final memories with Dolly Parton, and the voicemail she left them as they celebrated the success of their duet.

For King & Country are currently on their Drummer Boy Tour, with dates through Dec. 20.

See the Best Country Christmas Songs Of All-Time, Ranked This list of the top country Christmas songs was compiled by blending staff opinion, reader feedback and airplay and sales data.