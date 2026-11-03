Jo Dee Messina doesn't share a lot about her family, but she recently gave us an update on her two teenage sons.

During a conversation on Taste of Country Nights, the country singer talked about what both boys are up to these days. One is now a freshman in high school, while the other is a senior.

Jo Dee Messina Gives Rare Update On Her Teenage Sons

Messina's youngest son, Jonah, is off to a good start in high school. He's earning all A's and one B, and that B happens to be in the subject he thinks is his worst... geometry.

"Right now he is all A's and one B, and his one B is in geometry," Messina says. "And he has convinced himself that math is his worst subject."

Photo by Erwan Hesry on Unsplash Blackboard with complex mathematical formulas and symbols

She says he didn't have a math teacher who taught in a way that worked well for him over the past couple of years. But he's doing well in his other classes, including English literature, biology and Spanish.

He's also keeping busy outside the classroom. "He builds robots. He competes with them. He flies drones at the football games," Messina shares. "They film the high school football with drones."

And that's not all. He's still playing hockey, too.

Messina's oldest son, Noah, is now a senior in high school. He hasn't decided what he wants to do after graduation, but his mom isn't worried about it.

"He doesn't know what he wants to do after high school, but that's okay because not a lot of people do," she says.

He's still playing hockey and recently went to homecoming.

Read More: Jo Dee Messina’s Mom Would Let Her Skip Middle School for a Surprising Reason [EXCLUSIVE]

Messina's boys are growing up fast, and it sounds like both have plenty keeping them busy. With one getting ready to finish high school, the next few years will bring some big changes for the family.

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