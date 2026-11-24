John Rogers, the youngest son of beloved Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood host Fred Rogers, has died. He was 65.

A spokesperson for the Rogers family confirmed John’s death to TMZ on Tuesday (Nov. 24). No cause of death was given.

John was the younger son of Fred and Joanne Rogers, who also shared an older son, James, born in 1959. Both brothers occasionally appeared on their father’s iconic children’s television series, which ran from 1968 to 2001.

Who Was John Rogers?

John largely stayed out of the spotlight, but he occasionally spoke about his father and the legacy of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

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Fred Rogers died in February 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer. Joanne Rogers died in January 2021 at 92.

In 2019, John spoke about his father when the biographical film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks as Fred, was released.

“What you see is what you get, is what my mom likes to say,” John told WESH 2. “He’s not an act, he would not call himself a star, or anything else, he is himself. He took interest in other people, he did not like to talk about himself.”

What Did John Rogers Say About His Father's Legacy?

John also reflected on why his father’s message has endured in an October 2025 interview with Pittsburgh radio station KDKA.

Jason Merritt, Getty Images Jason Merritt, Getty Images

“So it’s the message, and I think it’s the message mainly that we are all pretty much kind and wonderful people. I mean, there are bad apples in the world, but I think most of us are,” John said. “And, you know, he had that gentle demeanor, and the accepting demeanor.”

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John made headlines in 2020 after being arrested following a fight with his ex-wife, Mary. He was initially charged with aggravated battery and domestic violence before reaching a plea deal on a lesser charge.