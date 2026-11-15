Jon Pardi canceled a show in Peoria, Ill. on Friday night (Nov. 13) due to an "active local safety concern."

He didn't get into specifics when he first shared the news on social media, but he did offer a message of support for the community. "We love you, we care about you, be safe," Pardi wrote.

The singer also told fans that refunds would be made available via their point of purchase.

But later in the weekend, on his Instagram Stories, Pardi said that it was a credible bomb threat that canceled his show.

Jon Pardi Reveals a Bomb Threat Canceled His Peoria, Ill. Tour Stop

The night after the canceled show, Pardi hopped on Instagram from a parking lot in his next tour destination of Independence, Mo.

"Obviously last night was really not fun. We had to cancel a show because of a bomb threat. It's all over the news," the singer said. "When the FBI tells you you can't play a concert, you can't play a concert."

Jon Pardi, Instagram Jon Pardi, Instagram

The singer assured fans that "everybody did great" and "nothing bad happened" amid the scary situation.

Pardi wasn't the only singer whose concert plans were disrupted due to the bomb threat in Peoria, Ill. Christian singer Pat Barrett also canceled a planned show in Peoria over the weekend.

What Happened to Cause the Bomb Threat In Peoria, Ill. This Weekend?

On Friday, authorities responded to a "credible" bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables, an ethanol plant in Peoria, Ill.

A bomb was discovered at BioUrja and was rendered safe at 9:12 PM on Friday evening, according to local news station WCBU.

During the response to the specific package and a subsequent search, a one-mile evacuation zone was ordered, which included part of downtown Peoria and other areas of the city.

The search was complete and evacuation zone lifted at 1PM on Saturday (Nov. 14.)

Per the Peoria JournalStar, a search is underway for the person or people responsible for the bomb.

The venue where Pardi was scheduled to play, the Peoria Civic Center, canceled all events and remained evacuated on Friday and Saturday. Google Maps shows that the venue is about 1.6 miles, or a seven-minute drive, from BioUrja.

What Other Country Stars Have Canceled Concerts Due to Security Threats?

It's a relatively rare occurrence, but country stars have canceled shows due to security risks in the past.

Last month, Ella Langley canceled a show due to a "serious security threat." She apologized to fans for the disappointment, but said that their safety — as well as that of her band, crew, herself and the venue personnel — was paramount.

Read More: Ella Langley Explains Why She Canceled Show Amid Security Threat

"I was put in charge of a decision for 15,000 people and I decided to make the decision that I could live with the rest of my life," Langley said onstage at her next show.

"Because a concert's not worth a human life. It's not," she continued. "So I would have made yesterday's decision 10 billion times over. And I'd do it tomorrow and I'd do it the next day."

A flurry of concerts were also canceled last week and this weekend after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon.

Read More: 15 Country Artists Who Canceled Multiple Shows — Or Even Whole Tours — In 2026

Tim McGraw was scheduled to perform at the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix, Ariz. that day, but couldn't make it due to the flight stoppage. Miranda Lambert, another performer on that evening's bill, stepped in in his stead.

Bailey Zimmerman, Avery Anna and more stars were also unable to perform due to missing their flights to various cities and concert engagements.