Keith Urban made his return to the spotlight for the first time since news of his divorce from Nicole Kidman went public on Tuesday (Sept. 30).

The country singer was back on stage for his 2025 High and Alive World Tour with a stop at the Giant Center in Hershey, Penn., on Thursday (Oct. 2).

Fans at the Hershey show also noticed a change to Urban’s usual setlist. He replaced his 2017 duet with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter,” with “Wild Hearts,” a staple from his 2021 album The Speed of Now Part 1.

You can see the full setlist, per setlist.fm, below.

Keith Urban – Hershey, Penn. – Giant Center – 2025 Setlist

Main Set

1. Straight Line

2. Where the Blacktop Ends

3. Long Hot Summer / Is This Love (Bob Marley cover snippet)

4. Messed Up as Me

5. Better Life

6. Chuck Taylors

7. Somewhere in My Car

8. Cop Car

9. Days Go By

10. ’Til Summer Comes Around

11. Heart Like a Hometown

12. Kiss a Girl / Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me

13. Wild Hearts

14. Somebody Like You

B-Stage

15. Pink Pony Club (Chappell Roan cover)

16. You’ll Think of Me

Main Stage (return)

17. Blue Ain’t Your Color

18. Wasted Time / Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash snippet)

Encore

19. Stupid Boy

20. Making Memories of Us (Tracy Byrd cover)

21. You Get What You Give (New Radicals cover)

22. You Look Good in My Shirt

Why Are Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Getting Divorced?

News of the high-profile couple separating broke on Monday (Sept. 29) when a source revealed to TMZ that the pair had been living separately for most of the summer. The following day, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in Davidson County, Tenn., ending their 19-year marriage.

The divorce documents don't provide many details about why the couple split, as the filing only cites irreconcilable differences.

The papers do reveal, however, that both parties had sorted out arrangements weeks ago, with Urban signing his half on Aug. 29, 2025, and Kidman providing her signature on Sept. 6, 2025.

Despite their wealth and assets, Urban and Kidman's split is pretty clean. The couple has divided their property according to whose name is on it neither will be required to pay alimony nor child support for their two daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Speaking of their children, Kidman will have primary custody of their daughters. They are expected to visit Urban ever Sunday and they will have every other weekend with their father.

What Happened With Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman?

The court filings do little to fill in the blanks as to what happened in the couple's marriage to lead to a divorce. However, a source tells People that those who are in Urban's inner circle were not surprised by the news.

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source says.

On the other hand, a report in the Daily Mail says Kidman was "blindsided" when Urban initiated a separation.