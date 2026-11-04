Kellie Pickler has reached a settlement with her late husband Kyle Jacobs' parents, bringing an end to a years-long legal dispute over his personal belongings.

The former American Idol contestant and her former in-laws, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, agreed to a confidential settlement, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The dispute began after Jacobs died in February 2023 at age 49. His parents and Pickler had been fighting over who was entitled to keep various items of his personal property.

Why Were Kellie Pickler and Her Late Husband's Parents in Court?

Jacobs died on Feb. 17, 2023, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Nashville home he shared with Pickler. She was home at the time, asleep in a separate room.



Read More: Why Is Kellie Pickler in Court Battle With Late Husband's Family?

After his death, Pickler declined to serve as administrator of his estate, leaving his parents to take on the responsibility as co-administrators.

The legal dispute eventually centered on a long list of belongings, including Jacobs' extensive gun collection, expensive watches, guitars, a sword, baseball card albums, school awards, a viola and a grand piano.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

His work laptop, iPhone and hard drives were also among the items at the ce7 Country Stars Who Ended Up in Bitter Lawsuits With Family

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Reed and Sharon Jacobs claimed Pickler had refused to return property they believed belonged to their son's estate. Pickler, meanwhile, alleged that her former in-laws entered her home and removed personal belongings after Jacobs' death without her permission.

She also argued that she might be the rightful owner of some of the disputed property. In a separate court filing, Jacobs' parents accused Pickler of turning what they described as a simple matter into a deeply personal legal battle.

Read More: 'American Idol' Star Kellie Pickler's Life After Husband's Death

The terms of the settlement between Pickler and the Jacobs family have not been made public.

What Is Kellie Pickler Up to Now?

The settlement comes after Pickler made a couple of notable public appearances earlier this year.

On April 22, she made an emotional return to performing at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, honoring Jacobs during the show.

She also returned to the American Idol stage on May 4 for a special episode celebrating the show's Class of 2006.

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