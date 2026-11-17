Kid Rock's downtown Nashville bar, Kid Rock's Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse, is facing a lawsuit from a patron who says security guards used excessive force.

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According to TMZ, a man named Joshua Welch is suing the bar and restaurant for assault and battery, negligence, negligent hiring and training and false imprisonment.

Why Is Kid Rock's Nashville Bar Being Sued?

The alleged incident took place in December 2025.

TMZ's report cites Welch's lawyer, who says the incident started after Welch touched a performer's guitar in a "moment of poor judgment." When security emerged to remove him from the venue, Welch allegedly touched the instrument again.

Welch claims that a security guard then became "disproportionately agitated."

He says that three men used excessive force against him in an elevator, including slamming him into a wall and throwing him out of the elevator once the doors opened.

Guards allegedly pushed Welch to the ground and shoved him several more times when he tried to get up.

He says his right ring finger was injured in the incident, and he needed surgery to address his injury.

Taste of Country has reached out to Kid Rock's Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse for comment.

How Long Has Kid Rock Had a Bar in Downtown Nashville?

Kid Rock opened his downtown Nashville star bar in October 2018.

At the time, he wasn't new to the bar and restaurant industry: His name is also tied to an upscale steakhouse and seafood restaurant in Nashville called The Detroit Cowboy.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

In 2020, the singer's Honky Tonk Steakhouse joined a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from both the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee over stay-at-home orders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit aimed to recoup revenue lost due to shutdowns, and alleged that participating venues had been unfairly targeted.

It followed reporting from the Tennessean that four Nashville bars — Rock's included — had their beer permits suspended for violating restrictions amid gradual re-opening restrictions.