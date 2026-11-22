Lady A's Charles Kelley says that he's feeling pretty good amid his current stage of cancer treatment. But he's also bracing for a new course of treatment that he knows will likely be tougher on his body.

Kelley walked the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet with his band mates, Hilary Scott and Dave Haywood, and he shared how they've supported him since his diagnosis.

Scott also pointed out that Kelley has faced his cancer battle with bravery, honesty and optimism.

Charley Kelley Shares a Cancer Update at the 2026 CMA Awards

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kelley said he's feeling well enough to enjoy work, and looking forward to the band's holiday tour.

He also said that that might not always be true. The next phase of his treatment plan will be tougher.

"I'm doing good [with] this early treatment...until the next stage, would be a stem cell transplant at some point," the singer relates. "That's gonna be pretty intense. But we got time before I need to worry about that."

How Is Lady A Supporting Charles Kelley Amid His Cancer Battle?

During the same interview, Hillary Scott chimed in to praise Kelley's mindset as he battles his disease.

"He has the most incredible outlook. I mean, truly leads with that strength, and honesty, too. The good days and the bad days," she said. "And we're really grateful that we get to walk alongside of him."

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Kelley also pointed out that Lady A has been a band for two decades, and even before he was diagnosed this fall, they'd been through a lot together.

"Other than my wife, they were some of the first people that I let know," he said. "And it was an emotional moment. But you know, I think it's just another hurdle, and we've been through so much together as a band, and we got each other's backs."

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"I think that's one thing, too, with longevity [as a band]: You gotta make time for life. And this is real life right now that I'm going through," Kelley reflected. "But I'm gonna get through it. It's a lot better of an outlook I think now than it was 20 years ago, with this diagnosis."

"I knew something was gonna at some point come after me, I just didn't think it was gonna be at 45," he joked.

What Kind of Cancer Does Charles Kelley Have?

Charles Kelley was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. The singer shared his diagnosis in late September.

"A couple random rib fractures" prompted Kelley's doctors to order blood tests, ultimately leading to his diagnosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a rare form of blood cancer that builds up within bone marrow.

Symptoms include bone pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and frequent infections.

It's currently considered to be incurable, but advanced treatments can put the disease into longterm remission.

Read More: Lady A Singer Charles Kelley's Cancer Diagnosis, Explained

Kelley has been giving regular updates on his cancer battle. In late October, he said that the treatments are doing what doctors hoped they would do. But he also said the side effects of the drugs have been hitting him harder than he expected.

Still, the singer has continued to work. During the CMAs, Lady A attended as nominees and were also special guest presenters during the broadcast.

The group will host CMA Country Christmas next Tuesday (Dec. 1), and are also scheduled to embark on their This Winter's Night Christmas tour in December.