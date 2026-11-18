Lainey Wilson is giving her signature country style a night off! The singer has become nearly as recognizable for her bell-bottoms and cowgirl hat as she is for her music, but she's switching things up again at the 2026 CMA Awards.

Wilson arrived at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 18) in a butter-yellow gown, leaving her usual Western-inspired wardrobe behind for a much more elegant look.

It's not the first time the country star has traded her signature flares for something unexpected at a major awards show.

Lainey Wilson Ditches Her Signature Look for a Yellow Gown

Wilson stepped onto the CMA Awards red carpet in a textured butter-yellow gown featuring a halter neckline and short train.

Read More: 2026 CMA Awards Winners Revealed - See the Full List

She kept the rest of the look understated, wearing her hair in soft, center-parted waves and opting for minimal accessories.

The outfit was a noticeable departure from the cowgirl hat and flared pants that have become staples of her wardrobe.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

It's also a familiar fashion move for Wilson, who surprised fans at the 2026 ACM Awards when she arrived in a dramatic strapless red fringe gown instead of her usual bell-bottoms.

Lainey Wilson Returns as CMA Awards Host

Wilson has plenty more to celebrate Wednesday night. She's nominated for three awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year for "Somewhere Over Laredo."

Read More: Female Country Singers Without a CMA Entertainer of the Year Win

The 12-time CMA Award winner is also back as host for the third consecutive year. This marks her second year hosting the ceremony solo, and she's scheduled to perform during the show.